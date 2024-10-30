Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

