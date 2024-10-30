Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:FBIN opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.
