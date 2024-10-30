BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on BSIG
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSphere Investment Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.