BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

