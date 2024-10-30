Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JLL opened at $271.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $279.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

