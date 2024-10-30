Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

