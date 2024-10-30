Blue Trust Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 17.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.4 %

WDFC opened at $262.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.70 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.