Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,376 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

