Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 168.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after acquiring an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,243,000 after acquiring an additional 697,824 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

