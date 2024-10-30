Financial Contrast: Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -217.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seven Hills Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Seven Hills Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0.40% 9.46% 1.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Hills Realty Trust and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Hills Realty Trust $33.03 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.53 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $164.97 million 4.85 -$30.85 million ($0.46) -25.09

Seven Hills Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven Hills Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust



Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust



KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

