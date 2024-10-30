Analyzing World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) and Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) and Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares World Kinect and Neste Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Kinect 0.29% 6.26% 1.70% Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of World Kinect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Kinect 2 2 1 0 1.80 Neste Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for World Kinect and Neste Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

World Kinect presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Neste Oyj has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.77%. Given Neste Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neste Oyj is more favorable than World Kinect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Kinect and Neste Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Kinect $44.41 billion 0.04 $52.90 million $0.93 28.19 Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 15.08

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Neste Oyj. Neste Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Neste Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. World Kinect pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neste Oyj pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Neste Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

World Kinect beats Neste Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

