Creative Planning Has $1.59 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

