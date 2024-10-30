Critical Contrast: Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Doman Building Materials Group and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A Distribution Solutions Group -1.25% 7.42% 3.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doman Building Materials Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Doman Building Materials Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doman Building Materials Group and Distribution Solutions Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 14.31 Distribution Solutions Group $1.70 billion 1.09 -$8.97 million ($0.42) -94.21

Doman Building Materials Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Distribution Solutions Group. Distribution Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doman Building Materials Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Doman Building Materials Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products. It is also involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities, as well as timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses; and provides other value-add services. In addition, the company distributes lumber products. It sells its products to small independent lumber yards, regional building material dealers, home improvement chains, and retailers. The company serves its products to new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

