Cheniere Energy (LNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LNG opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

