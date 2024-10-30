Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 51.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after buying an additional 214,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 321.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree
In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dollar Tree Price Performance
DLTR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
