TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,894,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 2,343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.