TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,894,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 2,343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.
TMX Group Stock Performance
TMXXF opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.67.
TMX Group Company Profile
