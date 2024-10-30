Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LVHD opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF ( NASDAQ:LVHD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

