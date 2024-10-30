Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMREF opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.30. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$12.17.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

