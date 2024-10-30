Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 30.9% in October

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

KRYAY opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

