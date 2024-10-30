Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in October

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

