Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 29.0% in October

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Severn Trent
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What are earnings reports?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.