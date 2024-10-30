Short Interest in Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Expands By 28.7%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 458.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. Munters Group AB has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.88.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
