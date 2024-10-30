Short Interest in Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Expands By 28.7%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 458.0 days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$19.00 on Wednesday. Munters Group AB has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.88.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

