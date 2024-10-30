Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $11.07. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 54,818 shares.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.