Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $197,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 321,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,044.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,476 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

