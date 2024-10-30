Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Shares of OPRA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. Opera has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
