Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 330,869 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
About Hummingbird Resources
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
