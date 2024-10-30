Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.45 ($0.08), with a volume of 330,869 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

