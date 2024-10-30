Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 382.35 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.32). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.11), with a volume of 35,665 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £351.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,073.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.35.

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity at Wilmington

About Wilmington

In other news, insider Guy Millward sold 72,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £274,109.20 ($355,478.15). Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

