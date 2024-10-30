Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.61 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10). Capital shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12), with a volume of 65,381 shares trading hands.

Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £168.78 million, a P/E ratio of 781.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Capital’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.