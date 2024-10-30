Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $6.88. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,738 shares.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

