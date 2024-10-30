Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Soleno Therapeutics traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 233130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $24,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,816,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 771,441 shares of company stock valued at $37,178,033 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 671,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -1.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

