Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 11232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Specifically, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,080 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,778.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

