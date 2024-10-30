Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN) Insider Richard Christopher Mace Sells 69,000 Shares

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £11,730 ($15,212.03).

Richard Christopher Mace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Richard Christopher Mace purchased 241,953 shares of Malvern International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £41,132.01 ($53,341.99).

Malvern International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Malvern International stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.64. Malvern International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

