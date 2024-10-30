Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Purchases £150.41 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.41 ($195.06).

On Friday, September 27th, Adam Winslow bought 81 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($195.38).

LON DLG opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 149.50 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.11) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.25 ($2.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

