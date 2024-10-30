Noble Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RAIL

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FreightCar America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.02.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

In other news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,594.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,594.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FreightCar America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

