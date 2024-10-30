Analysts Set Expectations for Cameco Q3 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

CCJ opened at $54.78 on Monday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

