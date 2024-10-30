Cormark Has Bearish Forecast for Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGO. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE EGO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

