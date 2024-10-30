Rupert Howell Buys 1,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Howell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,820.00).

System1 Group Stock Performance

LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 590 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.87 million, a PE ratio of 3,686.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 617.81. System1 Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.16 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 809 ($10.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.