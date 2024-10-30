Rupert Howell Buys 1,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Howell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,820.00).
System1 Group Stock Performance
LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 590 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.87 million, a PE ratio of 3,686.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 703.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 617.81. System1 Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.16 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 809 ($10.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
