Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of Galiano Gold Q3 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.13. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 208.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 614,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 247,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

