Krishna Shanmuganathan Purchases 8,812 Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £24,849.84 ($32,226.48).

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Performance

LON:AAS opened at GBX 283 ($3.67) on Wednesday. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3,144.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. abrdn Asia Focus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.