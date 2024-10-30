Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Duncan Cooper Buys 2,945 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Cooper acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($32,081.44).
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
LON:TPK opened at GBX 826 ($10.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 850.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,325.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($8.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.66).
Travis Perkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.