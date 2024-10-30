Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Duncan Cooper Buys 2,945 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Cooper acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($32,081.44).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 826 ($10.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 901.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 850.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,325.00, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($8.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.66).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($10.37) to GBX 880 ($11.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.27) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.27) to GBX 910 ($11.80) in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.