Q3 EPS Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Boosted by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 317,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 230,642 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.