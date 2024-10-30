Raymond James Has Strong Forecast for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

