Roberto Fiorentino Sells 248,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total value of £168,640 ($218,700.56).

CSSG stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 295.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.18 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.82.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

