Roberto Fiorentino Sells 248,000 Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Stock

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) insider Roberto Fiorentino sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total value of £168,640 ($218,700.56).

Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance

CSSG stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 295.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.18 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.82.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

