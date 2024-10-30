Ken Murphy Acquires 39 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 39 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £138.45 ($179.55).

On Friday, August 30th, Ken Murphy acquired 39 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £137.67 ($178.54).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.42. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 268.70 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.90 ($4.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 4,814.81%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

