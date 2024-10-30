Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

