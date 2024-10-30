Martin Higginson Sells 31,396,932 Shares of Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Stock

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson sold 31,396,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £941,907.96 ($1,221,512.07).

Huddled Group Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of LON:HUD opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.30. Huddled Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.50 ($0.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.95.

Get Huddled Group alerts:

About Huddled Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.