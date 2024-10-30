Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Buys £15,368 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,842 ($49.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,368 ($19,929.97).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,720 ($48.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £494.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23,250.00 and a beta of 0.77. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a twelve month low of GBX 3,436.20 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,400 ($57.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,969.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,956.82.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

