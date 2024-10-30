Insider Buying: North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Buys £15,368 in Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,842 ($49.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,368 ($19,929.97).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Down 1.8 %
LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,720 ($48.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £494.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23,250.00 and a beta of 0.77. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a twelve month low of GBX 3,436.20 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,400 ($57.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,969.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,956.82.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
