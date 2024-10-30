William Blair Has Positive Estimate for CMG Q3 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $69.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

