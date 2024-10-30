Analysts Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Q3 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,956,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $20,907,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after buying an additional 1,935,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,521.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 1,685,836 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $14,718,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

