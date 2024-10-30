Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:AEM Q3 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.29.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$123.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.19. The company has a market cap of C$62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

