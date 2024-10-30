Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($79,756.19).

Centrica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 113.90 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.15 ($2.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.22).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

