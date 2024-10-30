Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GGAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGAL

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

GGAL stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $23,611,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.