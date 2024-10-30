Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVLV. Northland Securities lowered Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $2.36 on Monday. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $371.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Key Colony Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 545,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

